

CTV Atlantic





A 17-year-old boy has been charged with stunting after he was allegedly caught travelling at more than twice the speed limit near a school in Bedford, N.S.

Halifax Regional Police say they started patrolling Dartmouth Road earlier this month after residents expressed concerns about unsafe driving.

Over the past nine days, the traffic unit has issued 37 summary offence tickets for a variety of alleged violations under the Motor Vehicle Act.

Police say one of those tickets was issued to the teen for stunting. Police allege he had been travelling 110 km/h in a 50 km/h zone near Eaglewood Drive Elementary School close to the lunch hour on Monday.

The ticket carries a $2,422.50 fine and six points are assigned to the driver’s record.

Police say the teen was also suspended from driving for one week and his vehicle was seized and towed.

A stunting charge is laid when a driver is caught travelling more than 50 km/h over the poste d speed limit.