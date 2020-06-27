HALIFAX, N.S. -- Halifax Regional Police say a teenage boy suffered life-threatening injuries last night when two personal watercraft collided in Halifax Harbour.

Police were called to the scene near the MacDonald Bridge around 7:15 p.m.

They say the injured 16-year-old was rescued by the operator of another personal watercraft and brought to shore on the Dartmouth Waterfront where Emergency Health Services Paramedics were waiting.

The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Halifax was also notified and vessels were dispatched to assist.

The teen was eventually transported to hospital.

Police say their investigation is in its early stages and there's no word yet on whether any charges are pending.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2020.