

CTV Atlantic





A 16-year-old boy has died from his injuries after he fell off his ATV in Cape Breton Tuesday evening.

Cape Breton Regional Police say the incident happened on Intervale Road at 7 p.m.

The boy sustained serious head injuries and was taken to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital. He was then airlifted to hospital in Halifax.

Police say the teen died on Thursday.

Police are investigating the incident.