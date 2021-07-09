FREDERICTON -- This 14-year-old in Fredericton did not get just any summer job. He started his own business.

"I figured maybe if I was good at baking I could turn it into a way to make money during the summer my dad gave me the idea of baking cheesecakes and then selling them to people and here we are," Jonathan Tselichtchev.

The baking he had down, it was how to operate as a business he had to figure out.

"I was a bit surprised that I had to calculate on income and profit to figure out how much money I was making," Tselichtchev said.

He's been filling the baker role in his family, and turned those homegrown skills into profit.

"My dad and my brother are really good at like cooking meat and salad and my mom doesn't really enjoy baking I guess so I figured I'll take over as dessert making for the family and it was like a spark and I started enjoying it a lot," he said.

Enjoying it so much that his family supports wherever that spark takes him.

"I am not a person of business and for me seeing him trying and learning new skills, I will support whatever he will choose I really hopes that he will do something that he loves to do and not something he is forced to do and I'm pretty proud of him trying," said Anna Tselichtchev, Jonathan's mother.

He's hoping his passion becomes a lifelong love.

"It would be pretty cool if I could open a little baking shop and it'd be like a cool career but I think if it works out it'd be really great."

If you want to see more of JT's cheesecakes you can search for his page on Facebook.