Thai Spiced Peanut Butter Chicken Wings
Published Thursday, January 24, 2019 6:59AM AST
Last Updated Thursday, January 24, 2019 9:55AM AST
(9 wings or serves 3 people - 3 wings each)
Ingredients:
1 package Real Fake Meats chicken wings (Can also use chunked tofu or other vegan chicken alternatives)
1 1” piece of ginger, peeled
1 garlic clove
1/2 cup natural peanut butter
2 Tbsp. Soy sauce or Tamari
1 Tbsp. Lime Juice
2 Tbsp. Maple Syrup (to sweeten)
1/4 tsp. Red pepper flakes
Water as needed
Method:
-Blend all ingredients in blender with 1/3 cup water. If this mixture gets too thick add more water to reach a desired consistency. Bring to room temperature before using as it will be easier to work with.
-Toss with vegan chicken wings and bake in oven at 350 F until crispy. Usually takes about 15 minutes. This recipe can also be fried in a pan with the sauce on a medium low heat until crispy and heated through.