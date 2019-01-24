(9 wings or serves 3 people - 3 wings each)

Ingredients:

1 package Real Fake Meats chicken wings (Can also use chunked tofu or other vegan chicken alternatives)

1 1” piece of ginger, peeled

1 garlic clove

1/2 cup natural peanut butter

2 Tbsp. Soy sauce or Tamari

1 Tbsp. Lime Juice

2 Tbsp. Maple Syrup (to sweeten)

1/4 tsp. Red pepper flakes

Water as needed

Method:

-Blend all ingredients in blender with 1/3 cup water. If this mixture gets too thick add more water to reach a desired consistency. Bring to room temperature before using as it will be easier to work with.

-Toss with vegan chicken wings and bake in oven at 350 F until crispy. Usually takes about 15 minutes. This recipe can also be fried in a pan with the sauce on a medium low heat until crispy and heated through.