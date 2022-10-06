The cost of nearly two weeks without power adding up for many Nova Scotians

Nearly two weeks after Fiona wreaked havoc across Atlantic Canada, more than 3,000 Nova Scotia Power customers are still waiting to be restored.

Dave Coady lives in McLellans Brook, N.S. – a village near New Glasgow.

He can recall exactly when he lost power and how long it's been.

"Thirteen days and it's just crazy," he said.

Coady is running a generator that doesn't always start. He says he's also spent his entire pension cheque to fuel that generator, save food, and power his sleep apnea machine.

Although the storm has passed, he still feels he's in the midst of it.

"It feels like you’re out in the ocean and you’ve got no help, but we’re in our house and we’ve got no help," said Coady.

Coady also faced sad news following the storm after one of his dogs died during the peak of it.

"We miss her and it's hard to grieve and go through this at the same time," he said.

Coady says a local organization gave them a propane tank, and neighbours helped remove downed trees. He says he was told by N.S. Power that his power could be restored by Sunday.

Just down the road, Donna Jenkins says her home is OK following the storm and her power has been restored. However, her barn was obliterated due to Fiona.

"This barn has been here for 49 years. When you see it down, you just can’t believe it," she said.

She says the barn was wrapped in memories of her late husband, although she's still trying to see the positive side of things.

"I was one of the fortunate ones because there was no damage done to my home," said Jenkins.

However, her cleanup will still be costly.

"It’s going to take time but what the heck. We have it. Right?" she said.