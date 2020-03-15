The latest numbers of COVID-19 cases in Canada as of March 15, 2020
Published Sunday, March 15, 2020 2:18PM ADT
The latest numbers of confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Canada as of March 14, 2020:
-- Ontario: 142 confirmed (five cases resolved)
-- British Columbia: 73 confirmed, including one death (six cases resolved)
-- Alberta: 39 confirmed
-- Quebec: 35 confirmed
-- New Brunswick: Two confirmed
-- Nova Scotia: Three presumptive
-- Manitoba: Four confirmed, three presumptive
-- Canadians quarantined at CFB Trenton: Four confirmed
-- Saskatchewan: Six presumptive
-- Prince Edward Island: One confirmed
-- Newfoundland and Labrador: One presumptive
-- Total: 313 (300 confirmed, 13 presumptive, 11 resolved)