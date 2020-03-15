The latest numbers of confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Canada as of March 14, 2020:

-- Ontario: 142 confirmed (five cases resolved)

-- British Columbia: 73 confirmed, including one death (six cases resolved)

-- Alberta: 39 confirmed

-- Quebec: 35 confirmed

-- New Brunswick: Two confirmed

-- Nova Scotia: Three presumptive

-- Manitoba: Four confirmed, three presumptive

-- Canadians quarantined at CFB Trenton: Four confirmed

-- Saskatchewan: Six presumptive

-- Prince Edward Island: One confirmed

-- Newfoundland and Labrador: One presumptive

-- Total: 313 (300 confirmed, 13 presumptive, 11 resolved)