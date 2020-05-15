HALIFAX -- The Facebook group Ultimate Online Nova Scotia Kitchen Party has surged in popularity since its creation in March.

The group, formed to help people cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, has amassed more than 281,000 members.

Thursday, Jake Hoot, the season 17 champion of NBC’s “The Voice” – which also airs on CTV -- thanked his fans in a post shared in the Facebook group.

Hoot said he received a request from a group member to give a “shoutout.”

“I just wanted to get on here real quick and say thank you so much for all of y’all’s love and support throughout my stint on ‘The Voice’ and since then for all of you that have been downloading my songs and what not, it really does mean a lot,” said Hoot in a Facebook post.

“Y’all helped change my life and just completely changed everything for me and my family, so I really do appreciate it.”

The “Team Kelly” country singer also shared a clip of his new single “Dangerous Thing,” which he released on May 1.

During his time on “The Voice,” the singer from Cookeville, Tenn. had six songs in the Top 10 of the iTunes Country Singles Chart, as well as a #1 song on the overall iTunes Singles Chart.