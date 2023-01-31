'The whole idea is to keep people alive': Maritime drug addiction experts hope to follow B.C.'s decriminalization lead
Maritime addiction experts hope British Columbia’s move to decriminalize hard drugs will extend east.
Sharon MacKenzie of Sydney, N.S., says it would’ve been difficult to imagine British Columbia's landmark decision at the beginning of her career in addictions and mental health almost 30 years ago.
“I’m hopeful we will get on board with it,” says MacKenzie, who is a street nurse at the Ally Centre of Cape Breton. “I think we’re very close to embracing this.”
On Tuesday, British Columbia became the first jurisdiction in Canada to allow people aged 18 and older to legally possess a combined 2.5 grams of illegal drugs, including opioids, cocaine, methamphetamine, and MDMA.
Federal Addictions and Mental Health Minister Carolyn Bennett says British Columbia’s exemption is “a monumental shift in drug policy that favours fostering trust and supportive relationships in health and social services over further criminalization.”
The British Columbia exemption is part of a three-year pilot project.
The health departments in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island each say they’re monitoring British Columbia’s project results.
“I don’t think we have to sit back and watch British Columbia until the end of this pilot or demonstration project,” says MacKenzie. “I think we need to get on board.”
Julie Dingwell, the executive director of Avenue B Harm Reduction in Saint John, N.B., agrees, and is watching to see if other jurisdictions follow British Columbia’s lead.
“Toronto is applying for a license to do the same. I think this could work right across the country,” says Dingwell. “I think B.C. was pretty brave stepping out first. But they usually are, around issues of harm reduction.”
North America’s first sanctioned supervised injection facility opened 20 years ago in Vancouver.
New Brunswick’s first overdose prevention site, ENSEMBLE Services Greater Moncton, opened in late 2021.
First responders around the region are answering multiple drug-related emergency calls daily, including three overdose calls within two hours at a Moncton church in late December.
The Saint John Police Force says emergency calls related to drug overdoses increased nearly 40 per cent in 2022, compared to 2021.
In April, Saint John police issued a warning about Carfentanil -- an opioid drug meant to immobilize large animals -- potentially circulating in the community.
“I think we’re talking about addictions more, and that’s a good thing,” says Dingwell. “As we talk more about addictions and learn more about why it happens to many people, I think we’ll be more creative in trying to find the solutions that keep people alive.”
“The whole idea is to keep people alive, it isn’t about anything else.”
With files from CTV Vancouver
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Legitimately flabbergasting': MP raises concerns over government's quarantine hotel spending
Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner is raising concerns over the federal government's spending on so-called COVID-19 quarantine hotels, calling the total spent on a Calgary-area hotel in 2022 'legitimately flabbergasting.'
Man spends 24 hours in Toronto Denny's after losing bet, raises almost $6K for charity
At first, Juan Delgado agreed to spend 24 hours inside a Dundas St. Denny’s as a consequence of losing in his fantasy football league.
Discovery in Canadian lab could help laptop, phone and car batteries last longer
A chance discovery in a Canadian laboratory could help extend the life of laptop, phone and electric car batteries.
Loblaw ends No Name price freeze, vows 'flat' pricing 'wherever possible'
Loblaw will not be extending its price freeze on No Name brand products, but vows to keep the yellow label product-pricing flat 'wherever possible.'
Woman detained in Syria says Ottawa is forcing her to make agonizing choice in order to get her kids to Canada
A woman held in a detention camp in Syria, along with her three Canadian children, says the federal government is forcing her to make an agonizing choice: relinquish custody of her kids so they can be repatriated to Canada, or keep them in the camp where the conditions are dire. Her children are eligible for repatriation but she is not a Canadian citizen.
Banff National Park cave creature exists 'no where else': Parks Canada
A cave in Banff National Park has been recognized as a globally significant location thanks to a tiny creature found inside.
Jeopardy! dedicates entire category to Ontario but one question stumps every contestant
Jeopardy! turned the spotlight on Ontario on Monday night with a category entirely dedicated to the province. One question stumped every contestant.
B.C. man facing extradition to U.S. for alleged sex crimes against stepdaughter
A Vancouver Island man is awaiting possible extradition to the United States on charges of sexual assault against his 13-year-old stepdaughter.
Toronto student’s algorithm helps detect radio signals emitting from 5 distant stars
A new artificial intelligence algorithm created by a Toronto student is helping researchers search the stars for signs of life.
Toronto
-
Family slams 'unconscionable' actions of TD Bank after 95-year-old woman withdraws $10K in scam
The family of a 95-year-old Ontario woman tricked into withdrawing $10,000 in the middle of a major snowstorm said it's 'absolutely unconscionable' that bank employees allowed her to take out the money without contacting her power of attorney.
-
Toronto woman faces eviction after 36 years in same home because mother dies
A Toronto woman is calling on her landlord to show human compassion and not evict her out of the place she’s lived for the past 36 years because her mother died.
-
Inmates in Ontario jails are dying at a 'dramatically' increasing rate, coroner's report shows
A new report released by the office of Ontario's Chief Coroner suggests deaths among incarcerated populations have “risen dramatically” in recent years, painting a picture of a criminal justice system that is struggling to deliver on basic human rights.
Calgary
-
First affordability payments delivered, long-term solutions needed: recipients
The first instalment of the province’s affordability payments has been automatically deposited into the bank accounts of Albertans already receiving income supports.
-
Calgary MP says Liberal government wasted millions on quarantine hotel stays
A Calgary MP says she's learned the Liberal government gave more than $6.7 million in taxpayer money to a local hotel designated as a "quarantine hotel," but only 15 people stayed there in 2022.
-
'It's a backwards move': Canada Post closes office in small Alberta town
Residents in a hamlet east of Calgary will now need to drive out of town to pick up their mail after Canada Post decided to close the community's post office.
Montreal
-
Man accused of beating Montreal girl, 10, declared high-risk offender
A man who brutally attacked a 10-year-old girl in Montreal's Pointe-aux-Trembles neighbourhood last spring was declared a high-risk offender by a judge Tuesday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Polar vortex to bring coldest air in years to parts of Quebec
So far, the winter season across Southwestern Quebec has been marked by above-average snowfall and above-average temperatures, but that is about to change. Cold, arctic air has been gradually pushing into the province.
-
NDG tenants upset by renovations kicking them out of indoor parking garage
Tenants living in an apartment building in NDG are upset that major renovations will cut them off from their indoor parking lot for several months.
Edmonton
-
'We want to have a voice': Community weighs in on Ritchie Boyle Street site at town hall
Boyle Street Community Services has acknowledged it has a lot of trust-building to do around Edmonton's first potential overdose prevention services south of the river.
-
Alberta promising campus changes amid university 'woke' free speech standoff
The Alberta government says changes are coming to further protect free speech on campuses as a former professor speaking out on so-called “woke” policies prepares for a showdown with the University of Lethbridge.
-
'Sheer luck': Bullets in north Edmonton shooting narrowly missed sleeping children: police
Police are asking the public for help in identifying two males involved in a shooting in north Edmonton last month.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sudbury school board makes decision on drag event
After putting the brakes on a planned event involving high-profile drag queens at a Sudbury high school two weeks ago, the Rainbow District School Board has made a final decision about it.
-
Blind River man charged again in ongoing neighbour dispute
Charges are being laid for the third time in connection with an ongoing dispute between northern Ontario neighbours, police say.
-
Preston Pablo of Timmins receives three Juno Award nominations
Preston Pablo, 21, of Timmins is a singer, songwriter and musician who's been nominated for three Juno Awards.
London
-
Downed hydro lines impact traffic in south London, Ont.
It might be a long commute home for some Londoners Tuesday night due to downed hydro lines on Wharncliffe Road.
-
"You're not supposed to appear in uniform at a public meeting like that": Planning, research consultant
London Police Service Chief Steve Williams says an investigation is being conducted after a member of the police service appeared at City Hall in uniform to express opposition to a proposed development.
-
Man arrested in connection with young daughter’s death granted bail
A 47-year-old London, Ont. man, who went on the run after the death of his young daughter and was arrested earlier this month, was granted bail on Tuesday.
Winnipeg
-
Arson causes $7M in damage at Manitoba business
RCMP in Headingley say a fire at a business in the RM of Rosser that caused millions in damage was a case of arson.
-
New proposed long-term care standards call for better staffing, more direct care
New standards for long-term care homes are being rolled out across Canada in an attempt to avoid a repeat of the tragedies that unfolded during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Jeopardy! dedicates entire category to Ontario but one question stumps every contestant
Jeopardy! turned the spotlight on Ontario on Monday night with a category entirely dedicated to the province. One question stumped every contestant.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police arrest suspect in south-end homicide
A 45-year-old man was killed and a woman was hospitalized in a stabbing at a south end apartment overnight, police said. A 37-year-old suspect has been arrested.
-
City crews working around the clock to remove snow
Ottawa is grappling with a lot of snow this winter and the city is working hard to keep up with removing it all.
-
Ottawa-area man's wheelchair lost for four days after Sunwing flight home
An Ottawa-area man wants answers from Sunwing Airlines after his wheelchair was lost for four days following a flight home.
Saskatoon
-
'I feel we are forgotten': Saskatoon long term care residents speak out about staff shortages
Residents of a Saskatoon care home are speaking out about staff shortages and broken equipment in their facility.
-
Saskatoon landlord expects family of man killed in apartment to clean up his blood
Thirty-seven-year-old Adam Willet was found dead in his apartment on 7th Street East in December, and his family says they are now on the hook for cleaning the suite.
-
Saskatoon healthcare workers launch petition for safer parking
The Service Employees International Union West (SEIU-West), which represents some Saskatoon healthcare workers, has launched a petition calling for safer parking.
Vancouver
-
YVR says travellers should check flight status as more snow in forecast
Delays and cancellations are a possibility at Vancouver International Airport Tuesday night, and travellers are being urged to check their flight status.
-
Flipped cars, dozens of crashes as snowfall snarls Fraser Valley traffic
A blast of winter weather made for a messy commute in the Lower Mainland Tuesday morning.
-
1 dead, 1 injured after vehicle 'lost traction,' rolled down Chilliwack embankment, RCMP say
A woman is dead and a man has been airlifted to hospital after a serious crash on a snowy road in Chilliwack Tuesday afternoon.
Regina
-
Fitness club set to open at former YMCA building
The former YMCA building is again becoming a hub of activity downtown. Last week, a temporary emergency shelter moved into the vacant facility. On Wednesday, a fitness club will open for business under private ownership.
-
'It puts us on the map': Assiniboia draws in visitors to new $18M hockey arena
The Town of Assiniboia is living up to its nickname as the 'Heart of the Golden South' with its new rink attracting visitors from across southern Saskatchewan.
-
'A bit of a wild card': Team Muyres ready to make Tankard debut in Estevan
The SaskTel Tankard Provincial Men's Curling Championships kicks off in Estevan this week and newly formed Team Muyres is ready to make their mark.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. man facing extradition to U.S. for alleged sex crimes against stepdaughter
A Vancouver Island man is awaiting possible extradition to the United States on charges of sexual assault against his 13-year-old stepdaughter.
-
First Nations women overrepresented among B.C. toxic drug deaths: doctor
The top doctor at British Columbia's First Nations Health Authority says Indigenous people, especially women, are dying from toxic drugs at disproportionately high rates as the overdose crisis continues “unabated,” nearly seven years after the province first declared a public health emergency.
-
Nanaimo RCMP seek man who threw coffee at McDonald’s employee
Mounties are asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly threw a cup of coffee at a McDonald's employee in Nanaimo, B.C.