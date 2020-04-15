SYDNEY, N.S. -- Prescription dispensing fees are tripling as pharmacies in the Maritimes limit refills to one month's supply at a time as a means to protect the drug supply during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Seniors are one of the groups hardest hit by the changes. So far, Nova Scotia is the only Atlantic province that isn’t covering the extra cost on its government drug plans.

“If you were living on $800 to $1,000 a month, how would it affect you if you were trying to pay all your bills and look after your meds?” asks Nova Scotia senior Bernie Larusic.

“They are required to keep us healthy and keep us going.”

The extra cost is between $8 and $12 per visit in Nova Scotia, which may not seem like a lot of money for some. However, Larusic says some seniors are already forgoing essential medication because of the price increase.

“Pharmaceutical companies aren't hurting. I don't see too much that they're donating to assist in this pandemic yet,” says Larusic.

Allison Bodnar is the CEO of the Pharmacy Association of Nova Scotia. She says pharmacists tell her they spend about 20 minutes out of every hour explaining the policy to patients -- a policy Bodnar says is working and keeping the drug supply stable.

“There are worries because of the shutdown in India and China as a result of COVID, that unless these things get back online quickly, we could end up with additional and significant shortages,” says Bodnar.

Larusic says he sent a letter to the health minister on April 5 about the issue, but has yet to receive a response.

“Minister, premier, get the blazes on this – now,” he says.