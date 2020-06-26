DIEPPE, N.B. -- More than a million dollars' worth of crab was stolen from two different terminals in Moncton.

Four tractor trailers loaded with frozen crab meat were stolen and one of them has been found in Montreal, police say.

"There's little doubt it was planned," said Staff Sgt. Patricia Levesque of the Codiac Regional RCMP.

Two of the thefts happened on June 5 and two on June 7. The same two tractors were used on both occasions and were caught on security camera. Both are Peterbuilt trucks; one is all black and the second is black with red fenders.

"It looked very much like the people who were picking up these trailers were supposed to do so and they walked in, hooked up, provided documentation that looked valid and drove off with the trailers," Levesque said.

RCMP are looking for three drivers, all men. One of the suspects was captured by security camera. RCMP say he is a heavy-set, 50- to 70-year-old white male.

"The other two individuals that we're looking for are both white males somewhere between five foot and five foot six (with) dark complexion," Levesque said.

Those two men spoke French.

Three of the four trailers were standard white, without any identifiable markings. RCMP are not yet prepared to release information about who owned the crab.

The fourth trailer, with Preet written on the rear, was found empty in Montreal.

Experts in the trucking industry say this kind of theft is very common.

"Last statistics showed that it's a $6 billion problem in Canada, but you don't hear about it," said Jean-Marc Picard, the executive director of the Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association.

Picard says this type of cargo is a favourite of thieves.

"Food is, strangely enough, very popular because there's no serial number, there's no nothing," Picard said. "They can get rid of the goods within 24 hours if they have a good network."

RCMP are asking the public for help in tracking down the tractors, the trailers, and the individuals involved.