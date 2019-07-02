

Thirteen people -- including two that were sent to hospital -- have been displaced by fire at an apartment building in Bathurst.

The Canadian Red Cross says the fire on Vanier Boulevard was reported around 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Two tenants were taken to hospital for treatment. The Red Cross will offer them support, and is also assisting 10 tenants with emergency lodging, meals, and other basic needs.

One tenant made their own arrangements for a place to stay.

The fire caused extensive damage to the 11-unit apartment building.

There is no word on a cause at this time.