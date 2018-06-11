Ottawa is a great summer travel option, with something for everyone to enjoy.

In the nation’s capital, you’ll be treated to the best in outdoor adventure, culture, shopping, music, nightlife and more – all without having to leave the city’s core. There’s urban whitewater rafting, seven national museums, vibrant markets, lively patios, and world-class music festivals all summer long.

Getting there is easy with frequent flights to and from Ottawa available via Porter Airlines. It’s the perfect destination for a quick weekend excursion or a week-long stay.

Start planning your experience in the capital!

1. Adventure

If you’re seeking a surge of adrenaline, Ottawa has an exhilarating outdoor adventure waiting for you. Ride down the historic Ottawa River on a world-class whitewater rafting excursion. Zip through the canopy of the luscious Gatineau Park at Camp Fortune’s Explorer Park. Or, take a 200-foot plunge into a picturesque lagoon at Great Canadian Bungee. Find more thrilling Ottawa adventures here.

2. Shopping

From diverse markets to local boutiques and large shopping centres, Ottawa is guaranteed to meet your shopping needs. Discover one-of-a-kind keepsakes crafted by local artisans at ByWard Market. Splurge on a statement piece at a high-end shop on Sussex Drive. Or find everything you need, regardless of your budget, at the CF Rideau Centre – the top shopping destination in downtown Ottawa with about 170 stores. Learn more about Ottawa’s superb shopping scene here.

3. Music Festivals

Summer is music festival season and Ottawa offers a festival to satisfy every musical preference. Ottawa Explosion Weekend (June 13 to 17) features a diverse roster of independent artists at multiple venues. RBC Bluesfest Ottawa (July 5 to 15) showcases more than 200 performances from different genres, and attracts some of the world’s biggest headliners. Ottawa Chamberfest (July 26 to August 9) presents chamber music by world-renowned artists in churches, museums and other interesting venues. Discover more summer music festivals in the capital here.

4. Cycling

From Parliament Hill, to the Rideau Canal, to the Ottawa Locks and the Canadian Museum of History, there are countless significant national, historic, and natural sights worth exploring in the capital. One of the best ways to check them all off your list is by bike! Ottawa has more than 600 km of scenic recreational trails winding through the city, making it an ideal destination for cyclists. Join an Escape Bicycle Tour, follow the 7.5 km Sightseeing Cycling Route, or plan your own cycling adventure with inspiration from this Ottawa cycling guide.

5. Museums

Boasting seven national museums, there's no shortage of opportunity to feed your curiosity in Ottawa. In fact, your greatest challenge will be trying to narrow down which exhibits to fit into your itinerary! See inspiring artwork crafted entirely from Legos at the Canada Science and Technology Museum, learn about what’s next for space exploration at the Canada Aviation and Space Museum, or learn fascinating facts about armour at the Canadian War Museum. Find a guide to seasonal and permanent museum exhibits here.

6. Nightlife

Ottawa's energy turns up as the sun goes down. and when it does, the historic ByWard Market neighourhood is where you’ll want to be. A daytime hub for local farmers, restaurants, shops and craft vendors, the Market is also the heart of the city’s nightlife. Whether you prefer jazz, Latin, country, hip hop or house, there are bars, lounges and clubs nearby for every scene. You’ll also find casinos, theatres and other venues featuring live entertainment. Find inspiration for planning your night out in the capital here.

7. Hiking

For those who enjoy a hike, Ottawa offers countless scenic trails in natural and urban settings. Take a quick drive north and immerse yourself in the greenery of Gatineau Park. It offers serene hiking trails for beginner and intermediate hikers alike. If you’re feeling adventurous and want to explore more of the capital region, the Greenbelt offers many natural trails that are teeming with wildlife. Or, take on one of Ottawa’s paved pathways – such as the Ottawa River Pathway and Rideau Canada Pathway – through the city for a chance to accomplish more sightseeing. Discover more hiking trails in and around the city here.

8. Patios

Enjoy refreshing drinks, delicious food and great company on one of Ottawa’s lively Patios. Soak up the sun and take in the incredible views of Parliament Hill and Rideau Canal at Tavern on the Hill at Major’s Hill Park. Admire the city by sunset on Ottawa’s highest rooftop patio at Copper Spirits & Sights in the Andaz Ottawa ByWard Market hotel. Sip delicious local craft brews on Craft Beer Market’s patio in the trendy Glebe neighbourhood.

9. Art

The capital also offers a colorful arts scene that will get your creativity flowing. Stroll through the city admiring vibrant urban art, including murals and sculptures. Marvel at iconic Canadian works at the esteemed National Gallery of Canada. Explore the past 6,500 years of history and art in the Ottawa area through paintings, performances and more at the newly renovated Ottawa Art Gallery.

10. Beaches

There’s no better way to spend a hot summer day in Ottawa than at one of its beautiful beaches. Lounge in the sand, go for a dip, or try your hand at standup paddling on the Rideau River. Enjoy a picnic, play a game of volleyball, or rent a canoe or kayak at Mooney’s Bay Beach, where you can also catch popular summer events, such as the Tim Hortons Ottawa Dragon Boat Festival and HOPE Volleyball Summerfest. Find everything you need to plan your beach day in the capital here.