'This is a really special place': N.B. MLA 'saddened' to hear of covered bridge closure
A covered bridge in a farming area in southeast New Brunswick is closed for repairs.
According to NB 511, the province’s website that updates motorists with road closures and traffic advisories, the Wheaton Covered Bridge in Sackville, N.B., has been closed since July 11.
The province said the bridge is out and all lanes are closed.
Motorists are advised to use an alternate route and there’s no date for when the bridge may re-open.
The closure has Memramcook-Tantramar MLA Megan Mitton concerned.
“I’m saddened to hear that the Wheaton Covered Bridge on Sackville’s High Marsh Road has been closed indefinitely due to significant structural damages,” said Mitton in a weekend Facebook post.
A sign warning of the Wheaton Covered Bridge closure is seen in this image taken July 23, 2024. (CTV Atlantic/Derek Haggett)
Mitton said the bridge has not been maintained in recent years and it needs work to preserve its history and to ensure the public is safe to use it.
“The bridge continues to be important for farmers and those living in the area,” said Mitton in her post.
Mitton said not only is the bridge important for transportation, it’s also important in terms of the area’s culture, heritage and history.
“People come and get wedding photos taken here,” said Mitton. “This is a really special place. We’re really proud of living on the marsh. So it’s really important to us that this get fixed as soon as possible.”
Mitton said she’s followed up with the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure to see when work will begin.
“I haven’t been able to get many details because they’re aren’t answers yet,” said Mitton.
Memramcook-Tantramar MLA Megan Mitton is pictured standing in front of the Wheaton Covered Bridge on July 23, 2024. (CTV Atlantic/Derek Haggett)
Mitton said the department goes around the province to decide if they’re still safe to travel on.
“They decided this one wasn’t anymore,” she said.
According to Jacob MacDonald, spokesperson for the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DTI), significant structural issues were discovered following a recent annual inspection of the 108-year-old bridge and it was closed in the interest of public safety.
“DTI bridge staff are still conducting further evaluation of the bridge and there is currently no timeline for its reopening,” said MacDonald in an email.
The inside of the Wheaton Covered Bridge near Sackville, N.B., is seen in this image taken July 23, 2024. (CTV Atlantic/Derek Haggett)
Paul Bogaard is one of the founding directors of the Tantramar Heritage Trust.
“It’s pretty clear to any of us who’s been in the area that it just hasn’t been maintained. It hasn’t been maintained for decades,” said Bogaard.
Bogaard said the 51-metre long bridge over the Tantramar River was built in 1916.
He’s hoping and praying repair work will eventually get done to keep a part of the community’s history alive.
“It is not only important to the people locally as a practical matter of getting across, this is a really key point to the heritage of our community,” said Bogaard.
Paul Bogaard, one of the founding directors of the Tantramar Heritage Trust, is pictured. (CTV Atlantic/Derek Haggett)
Dorchester resident Shawn Tower took a drive to the bridge early Tuesday afternoon.
“This bridge has been a standard since the First World War. People have brought their hay across here. Brought their cattle across here,” said Towser.
Towser said without the bridge, it’s an extra 10 kilometre drive for people who live in the area.
He too is saddened to see it closed.
“That’s an understatement,” said Towser, who takes his 88-year-old mother out for Sunday drives in the area.
A picture taken from the inside of the Wheaton Covered Bridge on July 23, 2024. (CTV Atlantic/Derek Haggett)
Residents in the area of the bridge can use a detour by taking the High Marsh Road, Church Street, Station Road, Route 940 and Goose Lake Road.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
