'This is our top priority': Nova Scotia Power continues efforts to get the province back online following Fiona

As Nova Scotia continues its clean up and restoration efforts after post-tropical storm Fiona left damage throughout the province, the focus remains on clearing trees and debris and getting the province back online.

"We know it's been a long haul for folks, especially in Cape Breton and northern Nova Scotia, and I think I can speak for the team here at the provincial coordination centre when I say thank you for your patience. We're working together with our partners to get everybody back online," said Jason Mew, the director of the incident management division with the Nova Scotia Emergency Management Office (EMO), during a live news conference Thursday.

Mew says the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables and the Wildland Fire Team have more than 100 people on the ground, with more on the way from Quebec and New Brunswick.

"With more on the route in the next couple of days, that's double the number of crews out clearing the way today so that Nova Scotians can get their power back on as quickly as possible," said Mew.

According to Mew, there are also an additional 1,400 crew members on the ground working to repair power to the province as quickly as possible.

"I want to assure Nova Scotians that this is our top priority, and again, I know it's been hard for folks who are still without power," he said.

Nova Scotia officials also said during the live news conference that Thursday will be the last scheduled Fiona update, unless one is necessary to hold.

POWER RESTORATIONS

Matt Drover is the storm lead with Nova Scotia Power. He says the extreme devastation left behind by Fiona has made restoration efforts more difficult.

"Specifically in the northern part of the province, Truro, Antigonish, New Glasgow, and all of Cape Breton have really been hit the hardest. Everywhere was hit, and those areas were hit the hardest," said Drover.

"Extensive damage where we've had thousands of trees come to the ground and hundreds of poles and wires have come to the ground as well. I've said it before, but on some streets, we've had every single pole on that street come to the ground, just to give you an example of some of the devastation that we've seen, and that's what's making this restoration so challenging."

As of Thursday at 4 p.m., more than 71,000 Nova Scotia Power customers were still without power.

When asked if power lines would ever be installed underground provincewide to help avoid major outages, Drover said, while underground power lines can be more reliable, it can also create longer power outages.

"While underground systems can be more reliable when we have wind storms or tropical storms like this, when a problem does occur, it does take longer to find the problem and the outages can be longer when you do have an underground system," he said.

Drover said underground power lines are also more costly – about 10 times the cost of overhead lines.

"We have over 500,000 overheard poles throughout the province, so it would be a huge undertaking to bury all those lines, but we are looking at all times to work with municipalities and developers to find opportunities where that does make sense," he said.

Drover admits underground power line systems do tend to perform better when it comes to wind and tropical storms.

Drover expects most Nova Scotia Power customers will be back online by the end of the day Friday, adding that some customers in severely damaged areas may be without power until early next week.