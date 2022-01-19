'This wave has hit us worse than ever before': N.S. business owner struggling as COVID-19 pandemic lingers on

Ashley Taylor has owned Cutting Edge Studio and Boutique in Port Hawkesbury, N.S. for seven years and employs a staff of six. She says she is struggling for the first time since opening the doors of her business. (Credit: Cutting Edge Studio and Boutique) Ashley Taylor has owned Cutting Edge Studio and Boutique in Port Hawkesbury, N.S. for seven years and employs a staff of six. She says she is struggling for the first time since opening the doors of her business. (Credit: Cutting Edge Studio and Boutique)

Atlantic Top Stories