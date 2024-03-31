Three dead after two-vehicle crash in Moncton: N.B. RCMP

A 20-year-old woman, a 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old man, all from the Bathurst region, have died following a two-vehicle collision in Moncton, N.B., police say.

RCMP said they responded to a report of a head-on collision between a car and a sports utility vehicle (SUV) at a traffic circle in Moncton around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Police believe the collision occurred when the car, travelling eastbound, entered the traffic circle travelling westbound and collided head-on with the SUV.

According to a news release, the driver and two occupants of the car died at the scene as a result of their injuries. A fourth individual, also a passenger of the car, was sent to hospital with what police believed to be life-threatening injuries.

The driver and three passengers of the SUV were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Police say they believe the four occupants of the car were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the collision.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist and a member from the New Brunswick Coroner's Office attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Autopsies have been scheduled to determine the exact cause of death for the three victims.

The eastbound lane of Wheeler Boulevard at the traffic circle was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.