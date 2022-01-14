Three impaired drivers arrested, three drivers charged with stunting in 12-hour period: police

Police in Halifax, N.S. say they arrested three impaired drivers and charged three drivers with stunting within a 12-hour period.

The first incident happened around 2:45 p.m. on Jan. 13 when police say an officer saw a car speeding on Hwy. 102 in Bedford. According to police, the car was clocked at 173 km/h in a 100 km/h zone. The driver, a 27-year-old from Beaver Bank, was charged with stunting under the Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Act, which carries a fine of $2,422.50.

The second stunting incident occurred around 7 p.m., when police say an officer saw a car speeding on Hwy. 118 in Waverly. According to police, the driver’s speed was measured at 158 km/h in a 100 km/h zone. The driver, a 48-year-old from Fall River, was charged with stunting.

At 9:20 p.m., police charged a third person with stunting, a 53-year-old from East Chezzetcook. Police say an officer clocked the car going 153 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on Hwy. 107 in East Preston.

Police stopped a car on Dartmouth Road in Bedford around 8:35 p.m. and say the driver displayed signs of impairment.

“The driver provided a sample of breath into an approved screening device, which resulted in a fail. As a result, the driver was arrested for Impaired Operation of a Conveyance and his vehicle was seized,” said a spokesperson for the RCMP.

The 51-year-old man from Boutliers Point was later released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on March 8.

At around 9 p.m., police say an officer stopped a car for an expired plate on the Old Guysborough Road in Devon and the driver displayed signs of impairment. According to police, the driver failed a breath test, was arrested and his vehicle was seized. The 25-year-old man from Cook Brooks was later released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on March 16.

At 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 14, police say an officer conducted a traffic stop for driving aggressively on Sackville Drive in Lower Sackville and the driver displayed signs of impairment.

According to police, the driver, a 24-year-old from Bedford, was arrested and his vehicle was seized when he failed a breath test. He was later released and is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Feb. 23.

“Impaired driving and speed are two of the major causes of serious injury and fatal collisions on our roads. Road safety is a priority for the RCMP, and drivers are reminded to make it their priority as well,” said a spokesperson for the RCMP.