HALIFAX -- Three people, including a teenager, are facing a slew of charges after police responded to a weapons call in Halifax’s north end Thursday morning.

There was a heavy police presence in the 2700 block of Clifton Street as officers responded to the scene around 9:15 a.m.

When officers arrived, they confirmed that shots had been fired.

Police say no one was injured and they don’t believe the incident was a random act.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested at the scene around 10:40 a.m. Thursday.

Police arrested two other suspects following a collision on Highway 111, near Burnside Drive in Dartmouth, at 3:30 p.m.

John David Marsh, 24, of Dartmouth is facing eight weapons charges, as well as assault with a weapon, breach of undertaking, and breaking and entering with intent.

Alicia Michelle McInnis, 20, is facing charges of breaking and entering with intent, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The teen, who cannot be named, is facing charges of breaking and entering with intent, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, using a firearm in a commission of an offence, and breach of probation.

Marsh and McInnis were due to appear Friday in Halifax provincial court, while the teen was set to appear in Halifax youth court.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they’re asking anyone with information to contact them.