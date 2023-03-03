Three people from Cote d’Ivoire arrested for alleged online exploitation of youth in Moncton

Three people from Cote d’Ivoire, Africa, have been arrested in Moncton, N.B., in connection with an investigation into online exploitation targeting youth and young adults.

The New Brunswick RCMP says its Internet Child Exploitation Unit has seen a “significant increase in financially-motivated online exploitation of youth and young adults in recent months,” prompting them to investigate multiple reports across the province.

After receiving information from police in Quebec, officers with the Codiac Regional RCMP executed search warrants at two locations in Moncton and Dieppe Thursday.

Through the course of their search, police say they seized an undisclosed number of electronic devices.

Police arrested a 27 year-old man, a 26-year-old man, and a 26-year-old woman at the scene. All three have been released and are scheduled to appear in court at a later time.