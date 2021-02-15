HALIFAX -- An Indigenous band councillor and two fishermen are due to appear Monday in a Nova Scotia courtroom.

Brandon Maloney is facing charges of unsafe operation of a vessel in relation to a September 20th incident on the water, after a Mi'kmaq First Nation launched a self-regulated fishery in the southwest corner of the province.

Chief Mike Sack of Sipekne'katik said the band would fund a legal defence for the 34-year-old, who was fisheries manager for the First Nation at the time.

Shaquest Miller and Dale Wagner are also set to appear on various charges related to similar conflicts between Indigenous and commercial lobster fishers.

Police say Miller faces the same offence as Maloney in relation to an October 12th incident in the same area.

The Mounties say Wagner also faces a charge related to disobeying an interim injunction prohibiting interference with the First Nation's lobster fishery.