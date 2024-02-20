Three Pictou men face drug and weapons offences: N.S. RCMP

Three Pictou, N.S., men are facing drugs and weapons charges after RCMP searched two homes in the town, according to a news release from the force.

RCMP, along with Stellarton and Westville police, executed search warrants on St. Andrew’s Street at about 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.

“At the homes, police safely arrested three men then located and seized what appeared to be fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, prescription medications, unstamped tobacco, and multiple unsecure firearms,” said Const. Dominic Laflamme, with the N.S. RCMP, in the release.

Wayne Brian Ives, 41, from the Town of Pictou, is charged with:

three counts of substance trafficking

three counts of contravention of storage regulations

possession of a prohibited weapon

careless use of a firearm

three counts of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose

three counts of possessing a firearm knowing its possession unauthorized

three counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm

possession of unstamped tobacco

Robert William Bowser, 47, from the Town of Pictou, is charged with:

substance possession

contravention of storage regulations

unauthorized possession of a firearm

possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose

possessing a firearm knowing its possession unauthorized

Dion Blair Thompson, 46, from the Town of Pictou, is charged with:

two counts of substance possession

failing to comply with a probation order

All three have been released on conditions and will appear in court on May 13.

