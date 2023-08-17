Tips to stretch your food-buying dollars

With the rising cost of living, some say it’s best to consider shopping a game. Inflation is the obstacle, and the goal is to dodge it.

“Research prices on multiple websites,” said Dan Morash.

“Don’t buy what you don’t need,” one shopper said.

Social media is full of tips to cut costs. And so is Gina Bell, a lifestyle blogger and content creator.

“I like to create a good home and life for my family without spending a lot of money,” said Bell.

To achieve that, she buys food in bulk and stores it in smaller containers that fit in her kitchen.

She also chases sales.

“I used to just shop sales in one store and now I go to multiple stores. I focus not just on grocery stores, but discount stores and big box stores,” said Bell.

Recently, content creator Alex MacLaren shared her tips with Amanda Debison on CTV Morning live. She advises people to shop in their pantry first before heading to the store.

“Every day of the week most grocery stores will mark down in the morning so you can get markdowns at the grocery store really easily,” MacLaren said.

MacLaren also has a “use first bin” that she places at the front of her fridge.

“That way it’s right there, you’re looking at it and you might not waste it, you’re less likely to waste it because you’re more intentional about using what’s there,” she said.

For anyone who's thinking about these tips but hasn't started, Bell’s advice is to take baby steps.

“Do things that are easy. To make a pot of coffee in the morning and stick it in a mug does not take anymore time than sitting in a drive-thru line,” Bell said. “So if you start small and the little things you can do every day are the things that are going to add up.”