Tollermania: Hundreds of duck tollers arrive in N.S. for inaugural event
Dogs are often considered more devoted than their owners are, but when it comes to the Nova Scotia Duck Toller community – it’s up for debate.
Hundreds of duck tollers, and their owners, are headed to the province this weekend to attend the first-ever Tollermania.
Dan Barnhill is organizing the inaugural event at his property in New Germany, N.S., which he says is for people who want to celebrate the breed, or learn more about them.
“I’m emotionally overwhelmed by the response,” said Barnhill.
Two of the tollers that are attending Tollermania.
The event is in memory of Barnhill’s first dog, Diesel, who gained a following on social media for his lovable antics, which is what many love about the breed.
“They’re the smallest of the retrievers,” Barnhill said, clutching his new eight-month-old Toller named Oakley. “They’re very high energy as you can tell. And they’re also a very carrying and loving dog!"
A Tollermania Facebook group was created for the occasion, but it became so popular online -- they had to make the page private.
The Tolling Retriever was developed in Yarmouth in the early 19th century.
Breeders say duck tollers make good family pets, are versatile, and can live in the city or country.
Duck Tollers are now being bred all around the world.
Susan and Gerry Bonner travelled all the way from Australia to attend the event.
A duck toller looks up a person.
“We have never seen so many Tollers in one place,” said Susan.
“I don’t think there’s ever been an occasion where so many dogs of the one breed have ever come together like this,” explained Gerry. “This will be a historic moment.”
Simon Buettner flew from Sweden for the event in honour of their 13-year-old dog who passed away in April.
“They’re crazy, they are spontaneous and they're intelligent,” said Buettner. “They basically never grow up!”
The two-day event takes place on Oct. 15 and 16, and has already raised more than $5,000 through merchandise sales for Toller Rescue.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here are the key arguments presented on the first day of the Emergencies Act inquiry
The Public Order Emergency Commission’s public hearings into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act kicked off on Oct. 13 with introductory remarks from the parties who have been granted standing in the proceedings, allowing all sides to essentially make their opening arguments.
Recession expected in Canada in early 2023: RBC economists
Economists from RBC expect Canada will enter a recession in the first quarter of 2023; lower-income Canadians may be the hardest hit.
New photos emerge of suspected Innisfil, Ont. shooter wearing military uniform
New images have emerged showing the suspected gunman in the fatal shooting of two police officers in Ontario wearing his Canadian Armed Forces uniform.
N.C. shooting suspect not in custody, police say
Police say that a Raleigh shooting suspect is not in custody, contradicting prior information from neighboring community officials.
U.K. turning Ukrainian men into combat-ready soldiers
With martial law still in place in Ukraine, civilian men are only allowed to travel for exceptional reasons and one has been offered by the United Kingdom: its armed forces are training Ukrainian men and turning them into combat-ready soldiers.
Ontario's top doctor warns of more recommendations to public on masking ahead of 'difficult' winter
Ontario's top doctor said he will make more recommendations on masking ahead of a 'quite complex and difficult winter' battling COVID-19.
Rare stars form 'fingerprint' in space, NASA discovers
A NASA telescope took a picture of two stars' orbits colliding, creating dust forming circles in space. This discovery showcases dust can stay clear for many years through the formation of galaxies.
Elon Musk under U.S. federal investigation tied to Twitter deal: court filing
Elon Musk is under a federal investigation related to his US$44 billion takeover deal for Twitter Inc, the social media company said in a court filing made public on Thursday.
Paul Workman in Ukraine: Prospect of a nuclear attack has had a liberating effect
The streets around Independence Square were teeming just a day before the Russians unloaded with their massive aerial revenge attack. If the goal was submission; the result was a raised middle finger, CTV National News Chief International Correspondent Paul Workman reports from Ukraine. Within hours, the streets were cleared of bomb debris and shops were open again, albeit with a renewed sense of wariness.
Toronto
-
New photos emerge of suspected Innisfil, Ont. shooter wearing military uniform
New images have emerged showing the suspected gunman in the fatal shooting of two police officers in Ontario wearing his Canadian Armed Forces uniform.
-
What we know about suspected Innisfil police killer Chris Doncaster
More details are emerging about the man suspected of killing two police officers at an Ontario home on Tuesday night.
-
This $12-million Toronto condo has never been lived in. It's for sale now
A $12-million condo inside the Shangri-La hotel in downtown Toronto has never been lived in before in the 10 years the owners have had it, and now, it is up for sale.
Calgary
-
Dry weather shifts Calgary's rivers into 'winter slow flow' sooner than expected
Calgary's recent long stretch of warm dry weather is having an affect on the Bow and Elbow rivers, but officials with the City of Calgary say the water supply is in good shape.
-
Economic boost from Oyen wind farm part of broader Alberta renewables boom
A $350-million wind farm project southwest of Oyen, Alta. has filled motel rooms, campgrounds and spare bedrooms around the small farm community, giving a boost to the local economy.
-
Court document details dog owner’s recounting of attack that killed elderly woman
The owner of three dogs in custody in the aftermath of an 86-year-old Calgary woman’s death this past June says in a court affidavit the victim swung a bag of dandelions, sparking the attack.
Montreal
-
'We always hoped that this day would come': Quebec man charged 22 years after student's killing
A Quebec woman is breathing a sigh of relief after murder charges were finally laid in connection with the killing of her teenage daughter, Guylaine Potvin, 22 years ago. Marc-Andrew Gagnon, 47, of Granby, Que., was charged Thursday with first-degree murder and aggravated sexual assault in the cold case, one day after Quebec provincial police arrested him in the cold case.
-
Job posting for new Montreal police chief cites fighting gun crime as key priority
The search for a new police chief in Montreal has officially started and applicants have until Nov. 4 to pitch themselves as the new face of Quebec's largest municipal police service. Bilingualism is considered an asset for the job, which has a starting salary of $174,239.
-
Montreal allocates $7 million for youth-oriented violence prevention initiatives
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante announced that the city will allocate $7 million to mobilize youth in the prevention of violence, during a press conference at the Saint-Michel library on Thursday.
Edmonton
-
Homicide of Alberta infant happened at day home, father says
The father of a seven-month-old baby who died in High Prairie, Alta., last week says his son, Oaklan Reid Cunningham, was at a day home when he died.
-
Raccoons in Alberta? Increased sightings indicate they're moving further north
A northern Alberta photographer says he was shocked to find a raccoon in footage captured by one of his trail cameras last month.
-
'A great teammate': Oilers all smiles after Kane helps McDavid tie hat-trick record
Evander Kane had a wide-open net but he passed the puck anyway.
Northern Ontario
-
NEW
NEW | North Bay city council candidate arrested twice Thanksgiving weekend
Only two weeks from the 2022 municipal election, a North Bay council hopeful and former deputy mayor is facing assault charges.
-
New photos emerge of suspected Innisfil, Ont. shooter wearing military uniform
New images have emerged showing the suspected gunman in the fatal shooting of two police officers in Ontario wearing his Canadian Armed Forces uniform.
-
Red-light infractions up in Sudbury following new cameras
Close to 200 people in Sudbury have received a ticket in the mail following the installation of new red-light cameras.
London
-
London voter says they received a previously marked ballot - city hall offers vague response
Social media has been buzzing this week about a claim made about the first day of advance voting in London’s municipal election.
-
London police investigating death in Kipps Lane apartment complex
London Police vehicles remained on scene at a Kipps Lane apartment complex into the afternoon after a man was found dead Thursday morning
-
Enbridge Gas investigating 'gas odor' believed to be from over-odorized gas line
Enbridge Gas received calls from residents in the Kilworth area of what they thought was the smell of natural gas, Wednesday.
Winnipeg
-
Half of Winnipeggers want more cash for public transit and bike lanes: poll
A majority of Winnipeggers want to see the city put more cash towards beefing up Winnipeg's public transit infrastructure and bike lanes.
-
Here is what Winnipeggers consider the most important issue ahead of the election
Nearly 50 per cent of Winnipeggers say crime and public safety has become the most important issue as the municipal election enters the home stretch.
-
Manitoba announces availability of Pfizer bivalent; expands eligibility
The Manitoba government announced on Thursday that it expects to receive the Pfizer bivalent vaccine by the end of the week, and that it is expanding the eligibility for the bivalent booster vaccine to anyone aged 12 and older.
Ottawa
-
'I found a hole in your budget': McKenney and Sutcliffe spar over campaign finances in CTV Ottawa debate
Catherine McKenney and Mark Sutcliffe sparred about their campaign's spending plans for the city of Ottawa during the CTV News Ottawa mayoral debate.
-
Ottawa police issue warrant for Windsor, Ont. man following anti-Semitic threats against local doctor
Ottawa police have issued an arrest warrant for a Windsor, Ont. man after anti-Semitic threats were made against a local family doctor.
-
COVID 'still causing challenge' in Ottawa this fall, Dr. Etches says
Ottawa's top doctor warns COVID-19 is "still causing challenge" in the community this fall, and is urging everyone to get up to date on vaccines and wear masks in indoor and crowded spaces.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. epidemiologist forecasts 'twindemic' surge in COVID-19, flu cases
A Saskatoon epidemiologist warns COVID-19 and flu cases this winter could be more widespread than during the pandemic.
-
‘I was ecstatic’: Local actor selected for role in Indigenous television show for CTV Comedy Channel
Cheyenna Sapp from Little Pine First Nation, just west of North Battleford, is set to star in a new Indigenous television show called Acting Good that will air across the country starting next week.
-
Saskatoon mayor looks to integrity commissioner after 'serious allegations' against city councillor
Saskatoon mayor Charlie Clark is looking to the city’s integrity commissioner and administration following allegations that a councillor physically assaulted a former student of the Legacy Christian Academy.
Vancouver
-
Stranger attack victim punched 'square in the eye socket' in downtown Vancouver, witness says
Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was punched in the face by a passing stranger in downtown Vancouver Wednesday evening.
-
Call for shorter showers in Metro Vancouver as drought conditions persist
While reservoir levels are lower than normal in Metro Vancouver, water use is higher – prompting the regional district to ask millions of residents to conserve by taking shorter showers.
-
Kevin Bieksa signing one-day contract to retire as a Canuck
Seven years after leaving the Vancouver Canucks, Kevin Bieksa is signing a one-day contract allowing him to end his celebrated career with his former team.
Regina
-
Building destroyed in grass fire near Weyburn, Sask.
A grass fire near Weyburn, Sask. is now under control after firefighters battled the blaze through windy conditions Wednesday evening.
-
Ministry of Health compares COVID-19 to other respiratory illnesses in new reporting format
Saskatchewan’s monthly COVID-19 information is now being included in a report that compares it to other respiratory illnesses, such as the cold and flu.
-
Here's a look inside Saskatchewan's most unique restaurant, according to Reader's Digest Canada
A pub in Hudson Bay named Saskatchewan’s most unique restaurant by Reader’s Digest Canada in May, has gained national attention for its unusual design, made almost entirely from salvaged material.
Vancouver Island
-
Drought conditions could cause flooding when it does finally rain on Vancouver Island
As of Thursday, there were 50 active wildfires burning in the Coastal Fire Centre – significantly more than normal for this time of year.
-
'No risk to the public' after body discovered near Saanich nature sanctuary
Police and coroners are working to identify the body of an unknown male found Wednesday near the Swan Lake nature sanctuary in Saanich, B.C.
-
House for sale on Vancouver Island has statues of a pod of orcas outside its door
A house for sale on Vancouver Island is making a splash online.