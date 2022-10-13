Tollermania: Hundreds of duck tollers arrive in N.S. for inaugural event

Dogs are often considered more devoted than their owners are, but when it comes to the Nova Scotia Duck Toller community – it’s up for debate.

Hundreds of duck tollers, and their owners, are headed to the province this weekend to attend the first-ever Tollermania.

Dan Barnhill is organizing the inaugural event at his property in New Germany, N.S., which he says is for people who want to celebrate the breed, or learn more about them.

“I’m emotionally overwhelmed by the response,” said Barnhill.

The event is in memory of Barnhill’s first dog, Diesel, who gained a following on social media for his lovable antics, which is what many love about the breed.

“They’re the smallest of the retrievers,” Barnhill said, clutching his new eight-month-old Toller named Oakley. “They’re very high energy as you can tell. And they’re also a very carrying and loving dog!"

A Tollermania Facebook group was created for the occasion, but it became so popular online -- they had to make the page private.

The Tollers chimed 25 times. Preview of this weekend’s first ever Tollermania! ⁦@CTV_Liveat5⁩ tonight. 300+ dogs expected from as far as Australia. pic.twitter.com/fjfIYBeQXa — Jayson Baxter (@JaysonBaxterCTV) October 13, 2022

The Tolling Retriever was developed in Yarmouth in the early 19th century.

Breeders say duck tollers make good family pets, are versatile, and can live in the city or country.

Duck Tollers are now being bred all around the world.

Susan and Gerry Bonner travelled all the way from Australia to attend the event.

“We have never seen so many Tollers in one place,” said Susan.

“I don’t think there’s ever been an occasion where so many dogs of the one breed have ever come together like this,” explained Gerry. “This will be a historic moment.”

Simon Buettner flew from Sweden for the event in honour of their 13-year-old dog who passed away in April.

“They’re crazy, they are spontaneous and they're intelligent,” said Buettner. “They basically never grow up!”

The two-day event takes place on Oct. 15 and 16, and has already raised more than $5,000 through merchandise sales for Toller Rescue.