'Too many hits, too many punches': QMJHL player Lane Hinkley forced to retire at 19 due to brain lesion, concussions
Charlottetown Islanders associate captain Lane Hinkley, 19, has announced his retirement from hockey.
Hinkley made the announcement in an Instagram post Monday, saying he had learned his hockey career was over just days earlier after a medical exam revealed a lesion on his brain.
“The doctor said my MRI showed there is a 25mm by 17mm lesion on my brain, as well as other scars that they couldn’t determine the size of,” wrote Hinkley in the post.
“Too many hits, too many punches, too many concussions that I didn’t properly heal from.”
Hinkley says he is at risk for Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) and early dementia.
The defenceman was a QMJHL first-round draft pick by the Acadie-Bathurst Titan in 2020, where he played 59 games before being traded to Drummondville. He joined the Charlottetown Islanders during the 2022-2023 seasons and played a total of 39 games for the organization.
“Hockey is a tough sport,” wrote Hinkley.
“Even though this is the end, it’s not how I would like to be remembered by my peers and anyone who watched me play.”
Hinkley specifically addressed his teammates in his retirement announcement.
“I care for all of you. Every little moment we had together matters, and deserves to be remembered. I Hope you all appreciate every moment like I do. No matter what, it felt good to be surrounded by you guys,” he wrote.
“We’re a big family, and you as teammates, became my favourite part of coming to the rink every day. Specifically to my Islanders boys, I love you and remember, good teams don’t lose on Saturday.”
The assistant captain, who was born in Moncton and grew up in Cape Breton, also thanked those who have supported him throughout his career and recalled a special moment on the ice.
“I will never forget my first game in Centre 200, looking up in the crowd and seeing a little boy with a Hinkley jersey on. A big 77 on his back, a big smile on his face. That is one of my proudest moments, and I’ll never forget it,” he said.
“Every time I played in Sydney, it was like a homecoming. I was my favourite place to play, hands down.”
In a news release from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, Islanders head coach Jim Hulton said Hinkley was an “honest player who competed hard every day.”
“He provided good leadership for his teammates and his focus was always on the betterment of the team.” he said.
“Lane is highly respected by teammates, coaches and support staff for his straightforward, team first approach. While we are saddened to learn that Lane can no longer risk playing, we are fully confident that he will be successful in any venture that he enters into.”
Hinkley shared the way he played hockey was the cause of the end of his career, but says he does not regret a single hit or punch that he threw.
“I will never apologize for the way I played,” he wrote.
“I wear these scars on my hands proudly.”
