

CTV Atlantic





If you're looking for an island vacation this summer, Cape Breton is the place to be.

According to Travel and Leisure Magazine, Cape Breton Island is the No. 1 island destination in Canada.

The magazine calls Cape Breton “Nova Scotia's masterpiece.

Destination Cape Breton CEO Mary Tulle attributes the high ranking to the “wonderful authentic experience,” that Cape Breton offers.

“Whether it's authentic people, authentic outdoors … authentic touring, it's very much pure. It's not made. It's not created,” she said.

The magazine boosts a readership of more than 15 million and is the only monthly consumer travel magazine in print south of the border.

Tulle says the island is still feeling the benefits of the Trump-bump.

“I think that what's taking place politically is working to the advantage of many,” she said.

A popular tourist attraction was Sydney’s Ribfest, which welcomed more than 30,000 people through the gates this past weekend.

“We know that there are people that plan their vacation around this and our surveys suggest that 10 percent of the population that visits us are off island,” said Ribfest co-chair John Malcolm.

Visitors also come for the scenic hiking trails, the world-famous Cabot Trail, which travels through a national park and along a rugged coastline according to the magazine.

Celtic, Acadian and First Nations history on the island also plays a role.

“Looking at numbers right now, Tourism Nova Scotia just released numbers for the end of May and we were up two per cent,” Tulle said. “The province is a little stronger in different areas.”

Coming in at No. 2 on the magazine’s list was Vancouver Island, followed by Prince Edward Island, but this marks the fourth time Cape Breton has topped the list.

“We are number one,” Tulle said. “We were voted number one and whether that's smaller operations, whether it's ourselves or whether it's recruiting for great places like Cape Breton University. It's a great testament to how people feel about this wonderful spot.”

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kyle Moore.