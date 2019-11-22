HALIFAX -- Police are investigating after an eight-year-old girl was struck by a truck in Louisbourg, N.S.

Cape Breton Regional Police responded to the collision on Main Street around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the girl sustained non-life-threatening injuries. She was taken to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital and later transported to Halifax for further treatment.

The incident is under investigation and the truck has been seized for mechanical inspection.