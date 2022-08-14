Trudeau and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to sign hydrogen deal in Newfoundland

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Olaf Scholz, Chancellor of Germany take a stroll at the G7 Summit in Schloss Elmau on Monday, June 27, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Olaf Scholz, Chancellor of Germany take a stroll at the G7 Summit in Schloss Elmau on Monday, June 27, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island