Truro, N.S. man charged with child luring and child pornography offences: RCMP

HALIFAX -

A 38-year-old man from Truro, N.S. has been charged with child luring and child pornography offences following a search warrant at a home last week.

On Oct. 20, police say the RCMP Provincial Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit, along with the RCMP Digital Forensic Services Unit and Colchester County District RCMP, executed a search warrant at home in Truro.

According to police, investigators had been directed to the home in June after receiving information from the National Child Exploitation Crime Centre (NCECC).

Police say 38-year-old Charlie McLeod was arrested at the home without incident. He has been charged with luring a child and making sexually explicit material available to a child.

McLeod was released on multiple strict conditions and is scheduled to appear in Truro Provincial Court on Jan. 12.

RCMP in Nova Scotia are reminding citizens it is mandatory to report suspected child pornography.

“This means that anyone who encounters child pornography material or recordings must report it to the police,” wrote RCMP in a news release. “Failing to report suspicious activity and materials could result in penalties, similar to failure to report child abuse set out in the Child and Family Services Act.”