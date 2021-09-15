HALIFAX -- Police in Truro, N.S., say they have made 'substantial progress' into their investigation of the homicide of Prabhjot Singh Katri.

In a release issued Wednesday, Truro Police Services said police continue to work diligently on the case, and have been in regular communication with Singh Katri’s family, friends and the Maritime Sikh Society.

“As this is an ongoing investigation, we cannot speculate on motive, or comment on the circumstances surrounding this tragedy. Investigators continue to consider all factors in this case, including to determine whether this crime was motivated by hate,” wrote Truro Police Services in the release.

On Sept. 5 at approximately 2 a.m., police responded to an apartment building on Robie Street in Truro where they found 23-year-old Singh with life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to hospital where he later died.

“This senseless act has deeply shaken our community. We wish to extend our deepest sympathies to the Canadian Sikh Community who is also mourning this loss,” continued the release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Truro Police Services or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers.