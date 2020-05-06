Police in Truro, N.S. are currently searching for a missing child.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, the Truro Police Service says 3-year-old Dylan (no last name given), was last seen near Queen and Elizabeth St. in Truro.

Police say the child was last seen wearing a green jacket with patches and a fur hood, camo pants and bluish rubber boots.

Police ask anyone with information to immediately contact Truro Police Services at 902-895-5351.