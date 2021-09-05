HALIFAX -- Police in Truro are investigating a homicide after a 23-year-old man was found dead in the community early Sunday morning.

Truro police Chief David MacNeil says officers were called to a two-storey building on Robie Street just after 2 a.m. on September 5, where they found 23-year-old Prabhjot Singh suffering from life-threatening injuries.

MacNeil says Singh was transported to the hospital where he later died.

"By all accounts, Mr. Singh was a hardworking and kind, humble young man with a bright future ahead of him," MacNeil said. "The community is outraged. We're outraged by this and we're working hard to bring a resolution to Mr. Singh's family and friends."

Officers arrested a person of interest shortly after responding to the call, but the person has since been released with no charges laid. MacNeil said he could not comment on whether the police are investigating other persons of interest.

MacNeil says the police service is now working with the RCMP's Northeast Nova Major Crime Unit and its forensics identification section.

He says investigators are not speculating on the motive behind the killing.

The investigation is ongoing and police say there is nothing to indicate a risk to the public at this time.

The Canadian Red Cross says more than a half-dozen tenants were temporarily evacuated from the four unit building, as the investigation continues.

Red Cross volunteers arranged for emergency lodging and meals for several tenants, while others are staying with loved ones in the area until police release the property.

With files from the Canadian Press.