HALIFAX -- Police in Truro are investigating a homicide after a 23-year-old man was found dead in the community early Sunday morning.

Truro Police Services says officers were called to a two-storey building on Robie Street just after 2 a.m. on Sept. 5.

Police say the victim is a 23-year-old male, whose name is not being released at this time.

The Canadian Red Cross says more than a half-dozen tenants were temporarily evacuated from the four unit building, as the investigation continues.

Red Cross volunteers arranged for emergency lodging and meals for several tenants, while others are staying with loved ones in the area until police release the property.

The investigation is ongoing and police say there is nothing to indicate a risk to the public at this time.