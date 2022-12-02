Truro woman struggles with brewing giant over contest prize

Cindy Miller said that she is among three winners in Canada. None have been announced on the Molson website. Miller said she is frustrated. Cindy Miller said that she is among three winners in Canada. None have been announced on the Molson website. Miller said she is frustrated.

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island