    • Two arrested following drug investigation in Tobique First Nation: N.B. RCMP

    The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    New Brunswick RCMP says they have arrested a 47-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman, both from Tobique First Nation, N.B., following a drug investigation in the community.

    Police executed a search warrant at a residence on Third Street on Oct. 23, according to a news release from the RCMP.

    During the search, police say they seized quantities of suspected ICE methamphetamine pills, crystal methamphetamine and another unknown substance.

    Drug paraphernalia, ammunition, a prohibited weapon and a stolen licence plate were also seized as part of the investigation, says the release.

    A 47-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman were arrested at the scene without incident. They were both remanded into custody and will appear in court at a later date.

    Anyone with information about, or who suspects, illegal drug activity in their neighbourhood is asked to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    The investigation is ongoing.

