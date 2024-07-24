Two arrested in connection with thefts across Canada: N.B. RCMP

Two people have been arrested in connection with a number of thefts in New Brunswick and across the country.

Over the past year, police say a number of thefts have been reported across the Western Valley Region of New Brunswick where the same man and woman have been the primary persons of interest. However, police say they were not able to identify them.

On Monday, police received information from the public in relation to the individuals and were able to arrest two of them.

Police say the two people arrested were a 53-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman both with no fixed address.

“Police have since learned that the man and woman are persons of interest in numerous thefts in Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia,” reads a news release from RCMP on Wednesday.

According to the release, the individuals would advertise items for sale online via Facebook Marketplace and Amazon. Once an interested buyer was identified, police say the two people would make a list of items and proceed to steal them from different businesses.

They would then immediately ship the items to the buyer.

Police are working to determine if there are more victims.

Anyone who thinks they’re a victim, or has information that could help further the investigation, is asked to contact the Western Valley Region RCMP at 506-325-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

