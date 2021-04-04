HALIFAX -- According to the Elsipogtog First Nation, two crewmembers from a fishing boat that sank off the coast of Cape Breton have died.

A Facebook post from the First Nation says the two people were among the five crew members working aboard the FV Tyhawk, which capsized off the west coast of Cape Breton on Saturday.

Elsipogtog First Nation Chief Ruth Levi told CTV News the community is grieving.

"It's very sad," said Chief Levi. "The community's very somber. We lost two community members -- well we consider one a community member."

Levi says one of the deceased was a member of the Metepenagiag Mi'kmaq First Nation in New Brunswick, but had close ties to Elsipogtog.

"He has a family here, a wife, and kids," said Levi. "It's a tragedy right now."

Elsipogtog First Nation Chief Ruth Levi as she interviewed over video chat with CTV News on Sunday evening. She says the loss is devastating for her community.

She adds that just two or three hours before, and unrelated to the fishing boat incident, the community lost an elder, adding to their heartbreak.

Lt.-Cmdr. Brian Owens of the search and rescue co-ordination centre in Halifax says rescuers received the call off of Cheticamp, N.S., at about 5:45 p.m. on Saturday.

He says a helicopter and military plane were dispatched to the scene and four people were rescued by a local vessel, but the fifth crew member remains missing.

Mark Gould, a regional supervisor with the Canadian Coast Guard says the search is ongoing for the missing crew member, but the odds are not looking good.

"It's a difficult situation," said Gould. "We need to be prepared for the worst at this point.

As of 0600 ADT, the search for the missing member of the FV Tyhawk continues. Due to significant icing conditions and effect on both air and marine vessels, both the Cormorant and Hercules were unable to fly and returned to Greenwood. — HfxJRCC_CCCOS (@hfxjrcc) April 4, 2021

Owens says search efforts were scaled down early this morning due to stormy weather conditions, leaving a single coast guard boat, the CCGS Cape Roger, at the scene.

"We've been searching since yesterday, and we ran into some obstacles through the weather," said Gould. "Freezing spray, freezing rain moved in around midnight which prevented our aircraft from flying and forced some of our marine assets to return to port."

Gould says this is why there is only one coast guard ship on scene -- a large one that can handle the elements.

He adds that the ship remains on scene and is still searching.

The deaths of both crewmembers have not been confirmed by emergency services.

This is a developing story.