Two dead, one rescued and one missing after fishing boat sinks off Newfoundland

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -

Police say two people are dead, one is missing and one was rescued after a fishing boat sank Tuesday evening off the northeast coast of Newfoundland.

RCMP Cpl. Jolene Garland said in an email that the vessel sank off the coast of Fleur de Lys, N.L., which is at the tip of Newfoundland's Baie Verte Peninsula.

She says there were four people aboard the boat and a search is ongoing for the person still missing.

Garland says a search operation involving the Canadian Coast Guard began Tuesday evening.

The coast guard was not immediately available for comment.

Garland did not have any information about the identities of the people aboard the vessel.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 13, 2023.