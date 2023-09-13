Two dead, one rescued and one missing after fishing boat sinks off Newfoundland

The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023 in St. John’s, Newfoundland. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023 in St. John’s, Newfoundland. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

LIVE

LIVE | Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante has been captured, Pennsylvania police say

An escaped murderer was captured Wednesday after eluding hundreds of searchers for two weeks, bringing relief to anxious residents of southeastern Pennsylvania who endured sleepless nights as he hid in the woods, broke into suburban homes for food, changed his appearance, and fled under gunfire with a stolen rifle.

A photo provided by the Chester County Prison (left) shows Danelo Cavalcante and an image provided later by the Pennsylvania State Police (right) shows Cavalcante after a week on the run with what police called “a changed appearance.” (Chester County Prison and Pennsylvania State Police via AP)

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News