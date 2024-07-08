Two in hospital after vehicle collides with telephone pole, parked vehicle: Saint John police

ATLANTIC
    Two people were sent to hospital Saturday after a vehicle collided with a telephone pole and parked vehicle in Saint John, N.B.

    The Saint John Police Force says a red Hyundai Accent travelling westbound on Main Street North collided with the telephone pole and parked vehicle causing significant damages just after 1 p.m.

    Police say both occupants of the vehicle were taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

    No other injuries were reported.

    According to a news release, officers spoke with the driver of the vehicle at the scene and canvassed the area for witnesses and video surveillance.

    Investigators continue to look for witnesses or anyone in the area with dash-cam or video surveillance of the incident.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

