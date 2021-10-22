Two men arrested, warrant issued for third man, in death of Prabhjot Singh Katri in Truro, NS.: Police

HALIFAX -

Police in Truro, N.S. have arrested two men and issued an arrest warrant for a third man in relation to the homicide investigation of Prabhjot Singh Katri last month.

A 20-year-old man from Pictou Landing First Nation was arrested Friday and is facing a murder charge. He is currently in police custody.

Police arrested Dylan Robert MacDonald, 21, Thursday of Valley, Colchester County, N.S., and charged him with accessory after the fact to murder, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and flight from police.

Friday afternoon, police sent a news release saying charges have been laid against a third individual and an arrest warrant has been issued for 22-year-old Marcus Denny from Pictou Landing First Nation. Police say Denny has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

"We anticipate further charges being laid as the investigation continues," says the news release.

On Sept. 5, Truro police responded to calls regarding a male who had suffered serious injuries at an address on Robie Street.

Singh, 23, was rushed to the Colchester East Hants Health Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

"We recognize this was and continues to be a difficult time for those close to Prabhjot. We also want to acknowledge the pain that this senseless act has caused the entire community, and we understand that people have been very anxious and fearful," says the release.

"Knowing how important a quick resolution was, our investigative team worked tirelessly to conduct an extensive investigation. This work is complex and technical, and our end goal has always been bringing those responsible to justice."

Police say since the case is now before the court, they cannot comment on or release any additional details, "as we don’t want to jeopardize a successful prosecution."