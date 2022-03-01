Two more COVID-19 related deaths reported in N.B. Tuesday

Health officials in New Brunswick reported two more deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.

According to the province’s COVID-19 dashboard, the deaths involve:

a person in their 60s in the Moncton region (Zone 1)

a person in their 80s in the Fredericton region (Zone 3)

New Brunswick has reported 306 COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

On Tuesday, the province also reported 86 people in hospital with COVID-19 – a decrease of three since Monday.

Of those in hospital, 41 were admitted for COVID, while 45 were admitted for other reasons, but tested positive on admission, or while at the hospital.

There are currently three people being treated in intensive care and one person is on a ventilator.

NEW CASES

The province reported 287 new PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday and 253 recoveries, increasing the number of total active cases to 3,574.

The regional breakdown of the cases is as follows:

66 new cases in the Moncton region (Zone 1)

52 new cases in the Saint John region (Zone 2)

98 new cases in the Fredericton region (Zone 3)

8 new cases in the Edmundston region (Zone 4)

11 new cases in the Campbellton region (Zone 5)

34 new cases in the Bathurst region (Zone 6)

18 new cases in the Miramichi region (Zone 7)

Public health says 673 additional new cases of COVID-19 were also identified from rapid tests.

The province has reported a total of 37,769 cases since the start of the pandemic.

VACCINE UPDATE

According to the province’s online dashboard, 92.8 per cent of New Brunswick residents aged five and older have received their first dose of vaccine, 87.1 per cent have received their second dose, and 50 per cent have received their booster dose.

HEALTH-CARE WORKERS ISOLATING

The regional health authorities say there are currently 146 Vitalité health-care workers who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are isolating. There are also 235 Horizon and 87 Extra Mural - Ambulance New Brunswick workers who are isolating after testing positive.

More information on COVID-19 in New Brunswick can be found on the province’s website.