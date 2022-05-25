Two more people charged with murder in fatal Yarmouth County house fire

Two more people have been charged with murder in connection with a fatal house fire in Nova Scotia’s Yarmouth County in March.

Three people have now been charged in the case.

The RCMP and fire crews responded to the home on Melbourne Road in Pinkney’s Point, N.S., shortly after 2 a.m. on March 17.

Police say the home was fully engulfed when officers arrived on scene.

Officer found two residents -- a 20-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man -- at another home.

A third person was missing, however. The remains of 43-year-old Joseph Wickens of Stoney Island, N.S., were found inside the home after the fire was put out.

Police say they arrested one person in Dartmouth, N.S., and another in Middleton, N.S., on Tuesday.

Michael Roland Surette, 41, and Brooklyn Gavel, 20, both of Pinkney's Point, have each been charged with first-degree murder in Wickens’ death.

They both appeared in Yarmouth provincial court and were remanded into custody.

Gavel is due back in court on June 7 while Surette will return to court on June 28.

A third person was previously arrested and charged with first-degree murder on April 27.

Dillon Burton Deveau, 30, of North Chegoggin, N.S., has been in custody since his arrest last month.