HALIFAX -- Health officials on Prince Edward Island are reporting two new cases of COVID-19 Thursday.

The individuals, both in their 50s, are close contacts of a previously announced case related to domestic travel outside Atlantic Canada.

Both cases are unvaccinated and self-isolating.

The two individuals are not permanent residents of P.E.I. and therefore they will not show up in the province's case count. Instead, they will be included in the case count in their home jurisdiction.

As of Wednesday, 53.6 per cent of eligible residents have been fully vaccinated with two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, while 88.1 per cent have received at least one dose of vaccine.

P.E.I. is working towards its immunization target of 80 per cent of people over the age of 12 to be fully vaccinated.

Anyone age 12 and over who has not received their first dose of vaccine can make an appointment at one of the public clinics online or by calling 1-844-975-3303

Islanders are asked to get tested if they experience any symptoms of COVID-19 even after a previous negative test, and to self-isolate until the results come back.

Prince Edward Island has had 208 positive cases since the onset of the pandemic.