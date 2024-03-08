Two people charged with drug offences after traffic stop in Mahone Bay, N.S.

Nova Scotia RCMP has two men in custody after a traffic stop led to drug charges and the seizure of cocaine.

In a Friday news release, police say they completed a targeted traffic stop on a silver Dodge Caravan on the corner of Highway 3 and Main Street in Mahone Bay, N.S., early Wednesday morning as part of an ongoing drug investigation.

Police arrested 39-year-old Colan Foster Lohnes, and 35-year-old Kirk John Bishop, who were the only two occupants of the vehicle, before finding and seizing cocaine and “sensory irritant.”

The two have been charged with:

possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

failure to comply with undertaking

Both men appeared in court in Bridgewater on Thursday and were remanded into custody.

Bishop will appear in court on Friday, while Lohnes is set to return to court on March 27.

The investigation is still ongoing.

