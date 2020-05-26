HALIFAX -- Two people have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 31-year-old Clark Ernest Greene, whose body was found in a Fredericton park in April.

Twenty-year-old Zackery David Murphy, and 21-year-old Angela April Alexis, both from Fredericton, appeared in court on Tuesday.

The pair was arrested on Monday after the Fredericton Police Force executed a search warrant at a home on the city’s south side.

The accused are due back in court on June 16, 2020.

Greene’s body was discovered on the north side of Wilmot Park the morning of April 15.

Police say Greene had sustained significant injuries and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators later determined that Greene had been the victim of a homicide.

The investigation is ongoing.