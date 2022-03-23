Two people charged with harassment after anti-maskers protest outside Dr. Strang's home

Two people -- including a man who is already facing multiple charges in connection with a significant weapons seizure earlier this year -- have been charged after anti-mask protesters gathered outside the home of Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health three nights this week.

Jeremy Mitchell MacKenzie, 36, of Pictou and Morgan May Guptill, 31, of Cole Harbour, have each been charged with criminal harassment, mischief, harassing phone calls and intimidation of a health professional.

The first protest took place Sunday evening. Dr. Robert Strang was at his home in Fall River, N.S., at the time and confronted one of the protesters, who was parked in a car near the driveway to his home, around 8:30 p.m.

The protesters brought signs that read "unmask our children" and "stop the mandates."

After a brief conversation, Strang took down the licence plate number of the car and called the police.

RCMP officers closed off the street to Strang's home temporarily, to stop any other protesters from gathering at the site.

The RCMP says the protest lasted a few hours and the protesters left on their own.

Strang told CTV Morning Live during an interview that the protesters also made prank phone calls to his home at 2 a.m. Monday.

Police say the protesters returned to the home Monday evening. They again blocked off the area and the protesters left after a few hours.

The RCMP says the protesters returned to the home a third time Tuesday evening.

No arrests were made outside Strang’s home during any of the protests, but Halifax Regional Police did arrest two people “as part of an ongoing investigation into activity associated with the protests” on Pleasant Street in Dartmouth, N.S., early Tuesday evening.

The RCMP told the protesters outside the home that two people had been arrested in Dartmouth in connection with the incidents and police say they left the scene.

“These protests were targeted at an individual and their private residence,” said Halifax District RCMP Const. Guillaume Tremblay in a news release. “The evidence collected during the investigation gave investigators reasonable ground to believe that criminal offences had been committed.”

MacKenzie and Guptill were held in custody overnight and were due to appear in Dartmouth provincial court Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.