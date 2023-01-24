Two people seriously injured in MacKay Bridge crash; bridge closure leads to major traffic backlog

A collision on the MacKay Bridge in Halifax Tuesday morning sent two people to hospital with serious injuries and closed the bridge, causing major delays for commuters.

Halifax Regional Police say emergency crews responded to the collision, which involved "multiple vehicles,” just before 6 a.m.

Police say two people involved in the collision were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No other details about the collision have been released at this time.

The bridge closed after the crash and police were asking drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

The bridge remained closed for almost four hours. It reopened around 9:45 a.m.

The bridge closure caused significant traffic delays across the Halifax area Tuesday morning. Halifax Transit said buses were running up to 52 minutes late.

"It's treacherous, said motorist Susan Peterson. "I came from Ketch Harbour and I've been stuck in traffic since 7 o'clock this morning just trying to get to physio up here on North Street."

"It's really bad," said Hunter Whitchurch, who was trying to get to Agricola Street in Halifax's north end. "It took me about a half hour to get onto Bayers Road and then I spent about 25 minutes here on Almon Street."

The Halifax Regional Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the collision.