HALIFAX -- Two youth are facing charges after allegedly robbing a man at knifepoint and stealing a vehicle Friday night in Stewiacke, N.S.

Colchester County District RCMP says at approximately 11:40 p.m. on June 18, officers were called to an armed robbery, during which a man was threatened with a knife and assaulted before the suspects stole his vehicle and fled the scene. Police say the victim was uninjured.

Police were provided with a description of the stolen vehicle, which was later located in Dartmouth.

Police say a traffic stop was conducted, and two youths were taken into custody without incident. Both were held in custody overnight and have been released on conditions. They are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

RCMP believe that other suspects were involved in this incident, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Colchester County District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.