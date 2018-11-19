

CTV Atlantic





This is a very busy time of year for anyone ordering gifts - or planning to send them - in time for the holidays.

But this year, there's doubt about the reliability of mail delivery in Canada thanks to the labour dispute between Canada Post and its unionized workers.

Consumers and businesses alike are feeling the uncertainty as rotating strikes continue across the county and the two sides in the labour dispute are no closer to an agreement.

Unionized workers rejected the idea of halting job action for the holidays -- a 'cooling off' period proposed by the company earlier Monday.

“We gave them a proposal over the weekend,” said Mike Palecek, national president of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers. “They still haven't responded to it. We could settle this today if they would come to the table and negotiate.”

No word whether that will happen yet.

Meanwhile, a backlog of packages at Canada Post centres builds waiting to be delivered and the corporation is halting international packages until it can catch up.

Holiday shoppers in the Maritimes are crossing their fingers.

“I'm a bit worried that the cards won't get out,” said Anita Giffin.

“Well, I'm just going to try to be early and on the ball and send things early and hope for the best,” said Wendy Kinley.“I think it's very important to support the local businesses, so here I am.”

Former Nova Scotia Lt-Gov. Myra Freeman was out shopping Monday trying to get packages to her five grandchildren in time for Hannukah in just a few weeks.

“I've been purchasing gifts for them in the last couple of months, and now that it's time to send them out there's a bit of a problem, because I'm not sure when they're going to get them,” said Freeman.

Independent retailers are keeping an eye on the situation as well. Many choose to use Canada Post because it's cheaper than courier companies.

While the owner of this local gift shop says he hasn't noticed significant delays yet, the store does warn customers if they want something shipped -- and if the customer would prefer to use a courier -- that affects the bottom line.

“It's probably about a 30 to 35 per cent premium to go from Canada Post expedited parcel post to a courier service,” said Kurt Bulger, the owner of Jennifer's of Nova Scotia.

For businesses that rely mostly on online sales, it's already a tough situation.

Sherrie Kearney owns a home-based business and says last year at this time, she was sold out of product.

This year, business has been cut in half, a loss she attributes to all the uncertainty around mail delivery.

She's not even bothering to send out large packages at the moment and wants government to step in.

“Legislate them back to work, work out the details later, but for now because of Christmas, put them back to work,” Kearney said.

She'd like to see that happen soon, so she can start filling Christmas orders and make up for lost time and money.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Heidi Petracek.