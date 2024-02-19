Union, police investigating after a worker died at the Irving Halifax Shipyard Monday

Irving Shipbuilding confirmed in an email to CTV News that a worker died at their Halifax Shipyard Monday.

The incident is under investigation, according to a news release from Unifor MWF Local 1, who represents more than 1,150 workers at the shipyard.

The union says it’s working alongside the Nova Scotia Department of Labour, Irving Shipbuilding and the police.

“The union has trained investigators and health and safety experts who ensure proper steps are taken following a workplace injury or death,” the union writes in the release.

Irving Shipbuilding cancelled the afternoon, night and back shifts at all their shipbuilding sites for the day, according to a social media post by the company.

Unifor says it will provide full-time, on-site grief counselling services to shipyard employees “as they process this great loss.”

“Our deepest and most heartfelt sympathies and solidarity are with our member’s family and loved ones including their Unifor family and co-workers,” the union writes.

