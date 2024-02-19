ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Union, police investigating after a worker died at the Irving Halifax Shipyard Monday

    The Irving Halifax Shipyard is pictured on Feb. 19, 2024. (CTV/Mike Lamb) The Irving Halifax Shipyard is pictured on Feb. 19, 2024. (CTV/Mike Lamb)
    Share

    Irving Shipbuilding confirmed in an email to CTV News that a worker died at their Halifax Shipyard Monday.

    The incident is under investigation, according to a news release from Unifor MWF Local 1, who represents more than 1,150 workers at the shipyard.

    The union says it’s working alongside the Nova Scotia Department of Labour, Irving Shipbuilding and the police.

    “The union has trained investigators and health and safety experts who ensure proper steps are taken following a workplace injury or death,” the union writes in the release.

    Irving Shipbuilding cancelled the afternoon, night and back shifts at all their shipbuilding sites for the day, according to a social media post by the company.

    Unifor says it will provide full-time, on-site grief counselling services to shipyard employees “as they process this great loss.”

    “Our deepest and most heartfelt sympathies and solidarity are with our member’s family and loved ones including their Unifor family and co-workers,” the union writes.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Canada to donate 800 drones to Ukraine: Blair

    Canada will donate more than 800 drones to Ukraine as part of an additional aid package to the country, Defence Minister Bill Blair announced on Monday. The drones, worth an estimated $95 million, are paid for by the $500 million package unveiled by the prime minister during his visit to Kyiv last June.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News